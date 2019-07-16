Funny folk prepared for Shrewsbury Comedy Festival

The event, which in previous year's has seen headline acts from Wem-born Inbetweeners star and host of Taskmaster Greg Davies and Russell Kane, takes place on the weekend of July 18-21.

Now in its third year, the festival has become a staple of the town's entertainment calendar and the Gala Show has established itself as the must see show of the year.

The festival kicks off with Festival Jesters at Theatre Severn when MC Dan Nightingale comperes with Scott Bennett and Mrs Barbara Nice. Henry Carlin will take to the stage at the Henry Tudor House and there will also be performances bu Josh Pugh, Danny McLoughlin and Late & Lively.

Saturday see the festival taking over a number of venues in the town when more than 10 acts appear including Dalison Chaponda, Peter Brush, Alexander Bennett and Lloyd Griffith.

The final day of thee festival sees Susan Murray, Larry Dean and Vikki Stone.

For the gala show, which takes place at Theatre Severn MC Lee Nelson will be joined by Katie Mulgrew, Larry Dean, Angelos Epithemiou, Abandoman, Loyiso Gola and David O'Doherty.

Festival organiser Beth McGowan said: "Planning for this years festival has been completed and we are in action mode now.

"We have sold over 75 per cent of the tickets already which is record breaking for us with two weeks to still go until the event.

"We are excited and thrilled that we have managed to attract such big names to the festival again this year and this year we are having a 'cartoonist in residence', Dan Berry on hand to capture the event and the acts in cartoon form. This year is shaping up to be a record- breaking year of attendance at the event."

Beki Poole, marketing officer at Theatre Severn added: “We’re really excited to see the return of the Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival and especially happy to be hosting the Festival Jesters and the legendary Comedy Gala Night. The comedy festival weekend is always full of laughs and gives the people of Shropshire a chance to see some of the world's finest comedians perform their latest material.

"Several gigs have already sold out but there are still plenty of comedians to see and time to book before the festival arrives."

Further information and full line up details are available on the Theatre Severn website and tickets can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.