Sweet taste of success as 27,000 tucked in to Shrewsbury Food Festival

Visitors enjoyed glorious sunshine at the annual event, which took place in Quarry Park and at key points around town, with around 200 food, drink and craft stalls, as well as cookery demonstrations taking place across the weekend.

The annual festival, organised by Shropshire Festivals, is part of a wider set of events including Shropshire Kids Festival, Shropshire Pub at the Park and the upcoming Shropshire Oktoberfest, collectively attracting thousands of visitors from across the region and beyond.

Shrewsbury-based legal firm Aaron & Partners, sponsored this year’s full programme of Shropshire Festivals.

Stuart Haynes, Corporate and Commercial Partner, at Aaron & Partners, said: “We’re delighted to have sponsored the Shropshire Festivals for the second year running and the Shrewsbury Food Festival was a brilliant and delicious way to spend the weekend.

Supporting

“It’s important for us as a business to play an active role in supporting the local communities in which we live and work, and partnering with Shropshire Festivals underlines our ongoing commitment to this region.

“It’s fantastic to be helping ensure the future of these fun-filled events and we’re proud to be supporting other local businesses to grow and succeed.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: “We’re really pleased that Aaron & Partners has continued its sponsorship of the series of events. It’s a great opportunity to bring the community together and the range of events we host means there’s something for everyone

“The turnout has been brilliant this year, and the sunshine at the Food Festival ensured a fun time was had by all."

The next event is Oktoberfest on October 4 and 5.