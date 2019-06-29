Shrewsbury Folk Festival: Organisers hope to hit fundraising target

Over the years, kind-hearted festival goers have donated thousands of pounds to the charity which helps children with terminal and life-limiting illnesses through the provision of music therapy.

And to mark the decade Sandra Surtees, festival director and founder, is confident they will top their £70,000 target.

She said: "Over the years, we have been impressed and humbled by the generosity of visitors to the festival.

"Not only have they enjoyed some great music, they have dug deep in aid of Hope House. We all know how beneficial music therapy can be so working together with Hope House and being able to provide such a service for them is amazing.

"We are confident that this year, we will raise the money needed to reach our target. Thanks to everyone who donates over the festival weekend."

Thrilled

Vanessa Thomas, the Major Gifts manager for Hope House said: "We are thrilled to have been Shrewsbury Folk Festival's charity for more than a decade, which has seen more than £63,000 raised towards our music therapy service through ticket sales and collections.

“Our lovely volunteers are already looking forward to coming and collecting at the marquees on the Sunday – it is one of the highlights of our volunteering year, getting to enjoy the amazing entertainment and atmosphere at the same time as helping the children and families who depend on Hope House.

“Our charity shop team is also preparing for every eventuality putting aside t-shirts, deckchairs, sun glasses, wellies and ponchos to bring along to our pop up shop by the main marquee. Whatever the weather, they’ll have plenty of bargain buys.”

This year's folk festival, which takes place on the August bank holiday weekend will see a huge number of bands perform. From Jethro Tull's guitarist Martin Barre to American activist and musician Rev Seckou plus Kate Rusby, Martyn Joseph and Birds of Chicago, there will be something to please even the most discerning music fan.

The festival will be staged at the West Mids Showground and along with the music there will be crafts, dance tents, circus skills and a dedicated children's area.

For those wanting to make a weekend of it there is a campsite and glamping.

Tickets are selling fast so go to shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk for more information.