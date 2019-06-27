Thousands of visitors and top chefs to descend on Shrewsbury Food Festival

The fun will start with a barbecue and beer tomorrow evening before thousands of visitors flock into the venue on Saturday and Sunday.

The food festival which has been running for seven years will feature 200 exhibitors and chefs demonstrations including Michelin stars.

Organiser Beth Heath said volunteers were still welcome to lend a hand over the weekend.

She said: “We’ve had a brilliant few years in the Quarry and with such a great forecast this weekend we’re looking forward to welcoming huge crowds.

“People can buy their tickets in advance via the website or simply turn up on the gate to get in.

“It’ll be the biggest and best.”

Sue Currie, from Netherton Foundry, in Highely, which makes traditional cast iron and copper pans for clients including Nigella Lawson, said she was looking forward to the festival.

“We’ve been at the food festival since its inception in 2013 and it’s incredible the way its grown to become one of the county’s best-loved and best-attended annual events," She said.

“There’s always so much to see and do for families, irrespective of whether people like food or not. I really can’t wait to get there this weekend; it promises to be great fun.”