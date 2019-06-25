Culture day in Shrewsbury Library

Shropshire supports Refugees organised the series of special events.

Scores of people enjoyed the culture day, getting involved in Arabic writing workshops, book reading and drumming workshops.

There was also special storytime when children and families were told a special Syrian story 'The Lion's Feast' in dual language. Syrian families who are part of a craft and chat group created a story sack for those taking part.

Amanda Jones the director of Shropshire Supports Refugees with Kariman Yakhoul

Members of the Syrian community also cooked their local delicacies, snacks and sweet treats, for people to try.

The theme of the 2019 international week was, “You, me and those who came before” an invitation to explore the lives of refugees – and those who have welcomed them – throughout the generations.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Phil Gillam, was one of the first visitors to an art exhibition that launched the week and said it was moving and thought provoking.

Demostrating Arabic Perisan writting is Sohrab Sdnykian with Jospeh Coates having a go

Amanda Jones, Director of Shropshire Supports Refugees not for profit CIC, said: "Shropshire Supports Refugees has been supporting families resettled in Shropshire through the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Relocation) Government-led scheme since 2016.

“We recognise that it is not enough to just help these few families to integrate and find their feet in a new country, but that it is our duty to also continue to raise awareness and raise the profile of refugees and asylum seekers who are still stuck in horrific circumstances around the world.

“Nurturing a celebratory attitude rather than just a ‘tolerating’ attitude is the way that we would like to ensure that the families who are living in Shropshire are accepted and welcomed now and into the future.”

Leen Swedah, 11

Laura Fisher, Shropshire Council’s housing services manager, said: "We are very proud in Shropshire we have had amazing local support to help those families displaced from their war torn country, to start a new life in Shropshire.

“I am delighted to be supporting Refugee Week. It’s great to see that so many people and organisations have come together to bring a fantastic program of events, and we fully intend for Refugee Week to become embedded in Shropshire’s rich events calendar for many years to come.”