Shrewsbury Comedy Festival to support local charity

The Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival has chosen Severn Hospice as its charity partner ahead of the event this summer.

The festival takes place across four days from July 18 to 21 with the likes of Soccer AM’s Lloyd Griffith and Live at the Apollo star Larry Dean performing at different venues across the town.

It will culminate with the Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival Gala on the Sunday, when Lee Nelson, Angelos Epithemiou and David O'Doherty will take to the stage for an evening of entertainment at Theatre Severn.

Organisers have chosen to support Severn Hospice this year, with ticket sale profits helping to support families living with incurable illnesses in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Beth McGowan, festival director, said: “We wanted to support the hospice after my father Peter died just before last year’s comedy festival.

“He received hospice at home support and it was absolutely incredible. We had nurses coming to see him at 10pm at night to give him care.

“They couldn’t have done more for us and we want to give something back so the charity can be there for other families in the future.

“This will be our third year of the festival and tickets are selling fast. We have some really big names and bigger shows to look forward to. We can’t wait to see everyone for four days of laughter all over Shrewsbury in just a few weeks’ time."

A number of performances taking place at the festival have already sold out so anyone who is interested in attending is being urged to get tickets before it’s too late.

Mike Perry, community fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “It’s so fantastic that comedy directors Beth and Kev have chosen to support us at this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival.

“I’m sure it will be a funny-filled weekend for fans of comedy across Shropshire and beyond. This kind of support means we can be there in the future to help local people and their families when they need it most.”

For more details on the Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival or to book tickets go to theatresevern.co.uk/shows/shrewsburyinternationalcomedyfestival