Vintage vehicles heading to Shrewsbury

Organisers are making the final preparations for the Mid Shropshire Vintage Show on July 6 and 7.

And Syd Perks, 77, has been busy cleaning and shining his 1934 Morris Minor box saloon which will go on display in the car section.

"I've had the car for the last four or five years," he said. "It always gets a good reception so I'm looking forward to showing it off this year.

"There will be lots of good cars on display from all over the country. We're a real friendly bunch and very sociable so hopefully lots of people will come along and enjoy it. We're hoping for a good turnout this year."

As well as vintage cars, there will be a range of motorbikes, Land Rovers, buses, military vehicles, steam engines and tractors.

There will also be craft and trade stalls, an autojumble, fairground rides, shire horses and a beer tent.

Richard Haynes, show chairman, added: “The show is one of the most renowned events of its type in the country and has always attracted vintage vehicle enthusiasts.

"But it is also a great day out for all the family, and we are introducing more year on year for all ages.

“We are hoping the sun shines on this weekend and we look forward to welcoming people to see all the thousands of different vehicles on display, and of course the Shire horses."

The show runs from 9.30am to 5pm on July 6 and from 9.30am to 4pm on July 7 at the Greenhous West Mid Showground.

Advanced tickets are £8 or £10 on the gate.