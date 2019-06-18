Art students’ projects put on show at Shrewsbury centre

The featured works, as well as contributing to their assessed portfolios, have been on display at The Hive in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre and the Concord College students say they are 'thrilled' to have their creativity displayed.

Between them, a total of eight pieces of work has been submitted and Concord College's Head of Art Anthony Hudson has described the drawing sessions completed in the students' own time as 'remarkable'.

“The students have been a credit to the college,” he said.

“The experience has not only been vastly beneficial in adding to their portfolios, but also gives them valuable experience and involvement in the wider community, as well as working alongside professionals and other art enthusiasts.

Portfolios

“I have since received numerous emails praising their attitude and talents, as well as how much they have contributed to these art sessions.

“This has not only helped to supplement their college work but has also given them valuable experience and been vastly beneficial in adding to their portfolios.”

One student, Sindi Dojaka, 18, was one such pupil who said: “I produced life drawings that were exhibited at The Hive and to receive an offer for my work felt extremely rewarding.

“You are also surrounded by a variety of people – in most of the sessions I attended I happened to be sitting next to professional artists! This was very exciting for me as I got to witness first-hand their process of working and their outcomes.”

The school is now looking to continue to work with the Hive as the organisation is making it their creative mission to provide a base for young people in Shropshire to explore and build on their creative skills.