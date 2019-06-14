Mott the who? Shrewsbury charity shop chuffed over rare book

Volunteers at the Oxfam shop in Dogpole were excited to find a first edition Mott the Hoople book among donations that had been handed in.

Mott the Hoople is a 1966 novel by Willard Manus, now out of print and best remembered as providing the name for a British rock group of the 1970s.

The band is best known for the song All the Young Dudes, written for them by David Bowie and appearing on their 1972 album of the same name.

Ian Hunter, who was the band’s lead singer, was born in Oswestry.

The comic novel is written in a freewheeling, bawdy style.

It’s hero, Norman Mott, is a Rabelaisian figure who refuses to wear anybody’s label, insists on being his own man and – through a series of comic misadventures – discovers just who that man is.

It has been put up for sale at the Oxfam shop for £200 and will also be listed on the charity’s website.

Shop manager Tom Cotton said: “The book was donated by a member of the public. It came through the door and one of the volunteers spotted it.

“We are very excited about it. It is now out of print so quite rare and is a first edition hardback.

“We get quite a lot of first editions. This one is quite interesting. It’s not something you immediately recognise. It’s the connection with the band that makes it quite special.”