BGT act to headline Shrewsbury comedy festival

Barbara, the comic creation of Phoenix Nights actress Janice Connolly, has been a staple of the comedy circuit for years and will be “living la vida loca” alongside regular Severn Jesters compere Dan Nightingale and up and coming star Scott Bennett, who has provided tour support for Rob Brydon this year.

The Festival Jesters is the first of 24 shows across four days in seven venues, as acts preview their Edinburgh shows in this, the third year of the Festival, which will be held at a number of venues across Shrewsbury including Theatre Severn, Henry Tudor House and the Old PO.

Acts performing over the course of the festival, which opens on July 18, include Lee Nelson, David O’Doherty, Phil Nichol, Daliso Chaponda, Lloyd Griffith, Larry Dean, Vikki Stone and Angelos Epithemiou.

The festival will close with a comedy gala on July 21 which will be held in the auditorium at Theatre Severn.

Tickets for the Festival Jesters, the gala show and all Edinburgh previews are available from Theatre Severn Box Office on 01743 281281 and from the theatre's website at www.theatresevern.co.uk