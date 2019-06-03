Heroes and villains turn heads at Shrewsbury's Comics Salopia cosplay march

The new event for fans and enthusiasts of all stripes concluded yesterday, and one of the highlights was the walk in which about 50 people dressed as their favourite characters from comics, anime, games and more suited up and walked from the castle grounds down Pride Hill and into the town square.

It saw visitors who had been enjoying the plethora of events in the town come together and mingle with other fans.

The best-dressed fans were also given awards in various categories, including best adult and child costumes, best group cosplay and best self-made costumes. Gaynor Llewellyn-Jenkins, who managed the parade for Comics Salopia, said she had been convinced to join in by her children.

Wearing a Transformers helmet and wielding a lightsaber, she marched alongside characters from Star Wars, DC Comics and more.

She said: “It was such a good turnout, I would say about 50 people showed up all dressed up. It’s about being who you want to be.

“It doesn’t matter whether you want to blend into the background or stand out from the crowd, you can be what you want to be.”

The cosplay parade yesterday followed a zombie walk on Saturday, where people dressed as zombies and shuffled convincingly through Pride Hill accompanied by brass music.

The first ever Comics Salopia included various themed events all over the town, among them a zombie walk, drawing workshops and interviews with big comic book names.

The attendees from as far as Scotland and Southampton were attracted by some of the big names who gave talks and hosted panels at the University Centre Shrewsbury in the Guildhall.

They included American Eric Stephenson, Ben Stenbeck from New Zealand and Charlie Adlard, The Walking Dead artist and Shrewsbury resident.

Organisers said the event would return next year.