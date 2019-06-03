Ahoy! – Shrewsbury River Festival draws in the crowds

Kaz Burgoyne, one of the organisers, said the rain had lashed down but that poor weather didn’t phase the families having a good time by the riverside, in the Quarry park from 10am.

Music was provided throughout the day by the Chicago Swing Katz and the Ronaldos, who are fronted by T’Pau founder Ronnie Rogers.

Meanwhile on the water the raft race and duck race also entertained.

Success

Kaz said: “The weather was not very good to be honest, we’ve been looking at the forecast for the last fortnight.

“But I think it’s been a success, there was a really good turnout considering the weather.

“A lot of people came out to see the Ronaldos.”

The Rybrook Shrewsbury Raft Race saw teams challenged to use barrels, pallets and ropes to build their own rafts in just one hour earlier in the day, before going head-to-head in the afternoon.

Advertising

The whole event raised money for the Midland Air Ambulance.

It also included a fancy dress competition, with plenty of children making convincing pirates, demonstrations on the river and in the Quarry itself, several trade and food stalls and more competitions.

The River Festival is organised by the Shrewsbury & Shropshire Waterways & Leisure Group, who say they are always looking for volunteers.

To contact Kaz, email kaz@shrewsburyriverfestival.com or call 07949 075 666.