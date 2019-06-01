Star Wars fans can hone their Jedi skills at first ever Comics Salopia in Shrewsbury

People will have the chance to hone their Jedi skills with Andrew Lawden, who starred in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, at the first-ever Comics Salopia which will bring the sights and sounds of the comics universe to Shrewsbury on Saturday and Sunday.

Andrew will offer Jedi fight training at Shrewsbury Castle as part of a free-entry Comics Fair featuring a range of activities for all ages.

During the festival, fans are also invited to meet legends such as artist Duncan Fegredo, who contributed storyboards to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Adventures writer and artist team Pierrick Colinet and Elsa Charretier, Darth Vader and Star Wars writer Kieron Gillen and actor Nick Joseph, who played Arhul Hextrophon in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

Nick will present prizes for the best dressed adult, the best dressed child and the best dressed group in The Fabulous Fantasy Cosplay Parade, starting from the Castle at 2pm on Sunday.

Comics Salopia Chairman, Councillor Jane Mackenzie, said: “It’s fantastic that Star Wars actors and artists will be joining us at Comics Salopia, and that people have the chance to channel their inner Skywalker with Andrew’s Jedi Fight Academy. The weekend will offer a real treat for Star Wars fans, young and old.

“The Star Wars activities are just some of a long list of opportunities at our new festival.

“There’s lots happening across the town - at the Square, Castle, Dana Prison, University Centre, Museum and more - which everyone can enjoy, whether you know all the 2000AD editions inside-out or you just like the occasional animation on the TV.”

The best comics creators, artists, writers and publishers from across the globe, who have worked on titles for much-loved brands such as Marvel, DC, 2000AD and Star Wars, will be welcomed to Shrewsbury for the festival.

Many of the activities will be free to attend and money raised from the ticketed events will be going to the Share Shrewsbury charity set up by Councillor Mackenzie - helping people of all ages affected by addiction.

The Jedi fight training is open to anyone aged over five and costs £5 for a session lasting around 35 minutes.