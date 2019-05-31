Zombie takeover for festival in Shrewsbury

A Zombie Walk will turn the town into a twilight zone on Saturday – the first day of the new Comics Salopia festival in the town.

People have the chance to get creative and don zombie costumes and make-up for the free-to-enter walk setting off at 2pm from Shrewsbury Castle.

The walk will take in Pride Hill and finish at the Square where the best zombies will be awarded special prizes by The Walking Dead artist and co-creator Charlie Adlard.

However, if people prefer to step into the shoes of more colourful characters they also have the opportunity to dress as their favourite fantasy figure for a free cosplay parade through the town on Sunday.

The cosplay walk also starts at 2pm at the Castle and ends at the Square, again with prizes to be won.

Comics Salopia chairman, Councillor Jane Mackenzie, said: “We warmly invite people of all ages to dress up, be fabulous, join in the fun and raise money for Share Shrewsbury.

“The walks are just two events out of more than 60 taking place at venues across the town and throughout the festival weekend.

“Comics Salopia will be unlike anything Shrewsbury has experienced before – and there is something for everyone.

“We hope people will be surprised, amazed and thrilled by what we have in store.”

The best comics creators, artists, writers and publishers from across the globe, who have worked on titles for much-loved brands such as Marvel, DC, 2000AD and Star Wars, will be welcomed to Shrewsbury for the festival.

Attractions include a free-entry Comics Fair at the Castle, free Kids’ Zone at the Library run by Redan, publisher of best-selling comics like Peppa Pig, a range of workshops, film screenings, live art and face painting.