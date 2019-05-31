Squeeze legend to play Shrewsbury gig in aid of food bank

Glenn Tilbrook is raising funds for The Trussell Trust - a charity which supports a network of food banks across the UK.

At most of the venues there will be food drop off points and collection boxing, and Glen will also be donating all of the profits from his merchandise, including an exclusive four track EP.

"It’s disgraceful that in 2019 people can’t afford to put even the most basic food on the table," he said.

"I’ve been so humbled and moved by the generosity and compassion of the people coming to the gigs and donating.

"So far, more than 1.5 tonnes of food has been raised for those that need it, and I can’t wait to see how much we can achieve throughout the year in my solo shows and with Squeeze."

Glenn will perform at Henry Tudor House in Shrewsbury on June 18.

Food donated at the venues will be collected and distributed to the nearest Trussell Trust foodbank.

Food banks provide a minimum of three-days’ nutritionally balanced, non-perishable tinned and dried foods that have been donated by the local community.

Later in the year Squeeze will also be aiding The Trussell Trust on their headline UK tour.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.songkick.com/artists/92041-glenn-tilbrook/calendar