Footloose by Curtain Call Theatre Company, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury - review

The stage was bursting with energy from the start as the cast opened with the titular track sang by Rhian Jackson (Rusty), Holly Bills (Wendy Jo) and Katie Teece (Urlene). The three girls provided outstanding vocals and commanded the stage, with great chemistry, as if they have been singing together for years.

The show was led by an effortlessly cool performance from Fintan Hayeck (Ren), who danced his way spectacularly through the role made famous by Kevin Bacon in the 1984 film. Rebekah Stevenson acted her way beautifully through all her scenes as Ariel, and showed of amazing vocals along with Saskia May (Ethel) and Emma Parker (Vi) in Learning to Be Silent, which was a highlight of Act 1.

Other stand out musical numbers were Mama Says, which was the perfect song to showcase Joe Phillips’ (Willard) charisma and comedic timing and Let’s Hear It for the Boy which featured a high energy dance routine from the ensemble along with a perfect vocal by Rhian Jackson (Rusty).

The choreography from Benjamin Connor was exciting and inventive and was executed with precision and conviction by all those on stage, particularly the female dance troupe. The impressive choreography was enhanced by the live band, led by Matthew Hall, who played show-stopping songs like Holding Out for a Hero and I’m Free/Heaven Help Me.

There will be a matinee performance of Footloose today at 2:30pm and a final performance at 7.30pm. Tickets available from the Theatre Severn.