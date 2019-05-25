Cafe with pets is the cat's whiskers for elderly Shropshire visitors

Paws Cafe, in Mardol, Shrewsbury, has teamed up with Age UK in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin to launch a new weekly coffee morning.

The meetings will take place every Thursday from June 6, where people can enjoy a beverage and the company of the cafe's 11 cats.

Pet therapy has been used across many organisations, especially care homes who organise visits from animals to help with their resident’s mental health. Cats are often used for therapy and research has shown that stroking and playing with animals is good for the health and can reduce stress, anxiety and blood pressure levels.

Katie Fields and James Radnor, owners of Paws Café said: “Time spent with cats is never wasted, this is a popular quote by Sigmund Freud. Here at Paws Cafe you can enjoy valuable time with our 11 resident cats. Lots of our customers are no longer able to have their own cat so enjoy coming to Paws Cafe to spend time with our friendly felines who love fuss and play."

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing the benefits this coffee morning can provide. Sadly, loneliness and isolation is all too often something that older people feel, but we hope this experience will not only bring people together but improve their mental health and wellbeing too."

The weekly coffee morning runs from 10am to 12pm. A one hour session is £10, two hours costs £20, with tea/coffee and biscuits included.

Carers who accompany an older person can benefit from free entry. Please be aware that the café has several steps to navigate, with the toilets and mezzanine floor presently unavailable to wheelchair users.

Advance booking is essential, so call Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233123, email pawscafeuk@gmail.com or book online at www.pawscafe.co.uk