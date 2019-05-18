Firey lesson from Shrewsbury's Jenna

Jenna from Shrewsbuy, combines her work at the university will summer holiday stints as a street performer.

The lecturer in Theatre, Television and Performance, put on the eye-catching show for students to film as part of their Level 4 Television assessment and told of her experiences in performing and teaching in an interview with creative media lecturer Graeme Park at the university’s television studio, which the students filmed, produced and directed.

She has more than a decade of experience as a street performer, dancer, clown and a community drama practitioner.

“When you’re working with a troupe of people who all have different specialities within fire, you see a lot of things that you want to try. I was already doing fire hoop and fire palms – and I don’t want to say that fire eating was the next logical step, but it kind of was."

"It all comes under the umbrella of enjoying performance for me and making a connection with the audience. I enjoy street theatre because it allows that connection to happen I suppose I enjoy the touch of danger that the fire adds to the situation."

Jenna Brook

The lecturer has appeared in shows across Shropshire, such as the Shrewsbury Flower Show and the International Street Theatre Show as well as in town centres as a street performer.

She says it helps her to pass on her knowledge and advice to students.

Advertising

“The students like to know that I’ve just come from doing something. When hey arrive in the first week at the beginning of October, they know that I may have well have just that weekend come out of a field or a performance situation.

“It keeps your brain engaged and fresh because you are just going out and doing what you’ve been talking about all year. It can be quite motivational to talk about it to them."

Wrexham Glyndwr University offers a host of Creative Media and Technology courses as well as a Theatre, Television and Performance degree although fire eating is not included.