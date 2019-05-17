Shrewsbury gig for Thea Gilmore

Small World Turning is out today - her first new collection of songs since 2017’s The Counterweight, which was her third successive Top 40 album.

She is currently out on the road promoting the release, and stops off to perform at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on Thursday.

An artist of enduring international acclaim - Bruce Springsteen regularly names her as a favourite - the latest folk-tinged record will make up some of her set next week. Acoustic guitars are back to the fore, and a quintessentially rootsy array of instruments frame them - fiddles, whistles, mandolins, tenor banjos are all in abundance.

Plenty of British folk names appear too to lend her a hand on the album. Cara Dillon, Seth and Sam Lakeman, Katriona Gilmore, Jamie Roberts and BBC Radio 2’s Young Folk Award winner 2013, Ciaran Algar - one third of Stafford banjo maestro Dan Walsh's new Trio - all step up to contribute. Matt Owens (Noah And The Whale) and Michael Blair (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello) also lend a hand.

Fans will be able to hear the results next Thursday. Tickets to the event, in the Walker Theatre, priced at £21.50, are available here. The show starts at 8pm.