Dan Walsh Trio, Trio - album review

After conquering the folk scene both as a solo artist and as part of the critically acclaimed Urban Folk Quartet, Dan now has another outlet for which to flow his creative juices through.

It’s sprightly, light-hearted and good fun. Dan is joined by award-winning fiddler Ciaran Algar, from Stoke on Trent, and mandolin maestro and long-time collaborator Nic Zuppardi to craft the tunes.

Perhaps the biggest compliment is the way they gel together. Some of these projects can turn out to be a tad ‘Centre of Attention and the Other Guys’. Not here. All three compliment each other and take it in turns to lead tracks.

The result is a more varied sound that touches upon elements of bluegrass, country and indie to get their messages across.

And Dan’s Stafford roots play a part too. The track Same Time Different Place is a homage to a charismatic street cleaner who made an impression on Dan after meeting. Apparently when people heard Dan’s shows and told the cleaner of his claim to fame, he was pretty chuffed.

Airy and care-free it is one of the few tracks on the record to include vocals from Walsh and his chums and will surely warm even the coolest of hearts with Algar’s energetic fiddle leading the music like a rhythmic gymnast.

Other highlights include the Indian-inspired Lydian Set with its twinkling notes counteracting each other like Aladdin and Jasmine duetting lovingly on that magic carpet ride.

Then we have the saloon swagger of Dizzy heights. Here, Zuppardi’s mandolin controls the tempo and vibe of the track. When the breakdown kicks in just after halfway we’re trapped in a sort of musical dance-off with each instrument teasing the others. It’s a romp-and-a-half to enjoy.

A mention too for bluegrass cover Sleep With One Eye Open with its plumping beat powering the track from start to finish.

These guys can record together again – this is fun.

Rating: 7/10

Dan Walsh Trio play Dan’s hometown at Stafford Gatehouse on Wednesday followed by a show at Shrewsbury’s Stop Café on June 27.