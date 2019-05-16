Shrewsbury River Fest organisers gear up for event

As well as entering a team at this year’s event, in an attempt to defend their crown of 2018 Rybrook are sponsoring the event.

The Rybrook Shrewsbury Raft Race is the heart of the festival, which is taking place in the Quarry Park on June 2 and is now in its eighth year.

All teams will have the same quantity of barrels, pallets and rope to make their rafts in only one hour earlier in the day, with the battle taking place in the afternoon.

Shrewsbury River Festival is a free family day out, offering a range of entertainment including boat and duck races, various demonstrations on the river and in the Quarry, coracles, canoeing, trade and food stalls, children’s pirate fancy dress and other competitions, as well as live entertainment.

The event is organised by volunteers and supported by a number of organisations.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Rybrook Shrewsbury on board again this year,” said Phil Gittins, Shrewsbury River Festival’s raft race organiser.

“For those of you who are not scared of getting wet, and want to have fun while raising money for charity, we still have equipment for one or two more raft race teams to build their rafts and compete on the day.”