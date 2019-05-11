Stafford's Dan Walsh to promote album at Midlands and Shropshire shows

They appear at Wolverhampton's Newhampton Arts Centre tonight, before a hometown date at Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre on May 22 and then a show at Shrewsbury's Stop Café on June 27.

After two stripped back solo albums, Dan returns in the trio alongside award-winning fiddler Ciaran Algar and mandolin maestro Nic Zuppardi.

After a successful first tour for the trio last year, that material is now captured on their debut album, called Trio, which came out on Friday. Once again, the album is produced by Dan's long-time collaborator Mark Hutchinson.

A spokesperson said: "The new trio features virtuoso picking, sweet harmonies and imaginative arrangements.

"The album features Dan's trademark wide range of influences, centred principally around Scottish and Irish folk and bluegrass. It features seven instrumentals including the hard driving bluegrass-style of Late Night Drive, Celtic influences on Tuesday Night Session and Plan B, as well as an imaginative Indian-influenced Lydian Set and an African flavoured number 80 Years Of Pleasant Half Hours.

"Other songs primarily focus on real life characters including a moving story of a homeless lady Dan met in Vancouver (Life On The Ground) and a homage to a charismatic street cleaner in Stafford (Same Time Different Place)."

Dan is a previous BBC Folk Awards Best Musician nominee.

The spokesperson continued: "Describing what Dan does is no easy task, but at the heart of it is British, Irish and American folk music delivered with a healthy dose of funky grooves – all performed with his unique and dazzling take on clawhammer style banjo. It helps to challenge all preconceptions about the instrument."

Walsh has recorded four albums to critical acclaim and is an in-demand performer with a hectic touring schedule in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India and Europe.

Both solo and as a member of the award-winning Urban Folk Quartet, as well as guest appearances on stage with Imelda May, Joss Stone and the Levellers, he has wowed audiences across the world.

Dan is also an in-demand session musician with recent guest appearances, on stage or in the studio, with the likes of May, Stone, Seth Lakeman, the Levellers, Duane Eddy, Martin Simpson and even the City of London Sinfonia.

He is also greatly in demand as a teacher and teaches banjo both in person and over Skype - and is the only international banjoist to be invited to teach at the Midwest Banjo Camp in the USA. He also teaches at Newcastle and Sheffield universities.

Dan also retains a passion for outreach work and through the prestigious Live Music Now scheme has performed throughout the UK in hospices, hospitals, special schools and care homes.

For tickets to any of the shows, visit the venues' websites.