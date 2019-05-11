Curtain set to rise on Shropshire’s first ‘free-from’ festival

Specialising in raising lifestyle awareness, Frestival is the first event of its kind in the region and will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground from 10am.

Free-from chefs will be taking to the cookery theatre stage to cook up a variety of dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and low-carb delights, while the lecture theatre will see visitors learn about raw chocolate, vegan wine, lowering sugar intake, reducing plastic, combating allergies and more.

The event is set to offer information, guidance and tips on free-from lifestyles, as well as a traders village offering free-from food and products and a ‘free-from technology’ children’s area featuring a straw pool and mud kitchens.

Organiser Ian Bebbington said he felt the booming ‘free-from’ industry deserved an event of its own in Shropshire.

“Whether you are someone already living a free-from lifestyle due to choice or allergies, want to find out more about it, or are looking for ways to help reduce plastic and protect the planet, Frestival will be able to help," he said.

“We know people are looking to find out more about all sorts of diets and lifestyles and why there is so much talk about it. We cannot wait to see lots of people enjoying a great day at the West Mid Showground while finding out all sorts of new information.

“There will be a chance for people to test for allergies as well as sugar-free workshops and of course a food court and bar to keep people fed and watered.”

The Frestival cookery theatre will welcome a number of local chefs, including Mytton and Mermaid head chef Chris Burt, Richard Fletcher, chef and proprietor of The Pheasant Inn at Admaston and Lajina Leal, of Lajina Masala.

Jenny Tschiesche, founder of the Lunch Box Doctor, will also be taking part in the cookery theatre, with recipe ideas for parents to make healthy school lunches.

She said: “Lunch boxes don’t have to be stressful. I love showing parents who have children with food allergies how to make simple, free from dishes to make life that bit easier, especially on a busy weekday morning. ”

Michelle D’Arcy from the Shropshire Veggies and Vegans will have an information stall to tell people all about the vegetarian and vegan lifestyles and an open discussion on Food and Fibromyalgia will close the lecture theatre at the end of the day.

For more information about Frestival and to book tickets, visit shropshirefrestival.co.uk

Children under 16 can entrer free.