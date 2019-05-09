Oars at the ready as the historic Shrewsbury Regatta makes a splash

The two-day event is one of the oldest in the rowing calendar, having first been held in 1871.

It will see competitors race down the River Severn in Shrewsbury, between English Bridge and the boathouses opposite the Quarry.

Teams have been busy practicing on the stretch of river over the last few months ahead of the big event.

Organisers from Pengwern Boat Club expect about 1,5000 people to take part from rowing clubs all over the country.

Many more will line the banks of the river to cheer on the competitors.

Regatta committee member Michael Ratcliff said: "Races will take place roughly every three minutes on both the Saturday and the Sunday, and with supporters from the competing clubs cheering the crews on the atmosphere should be full of excitement."

There will be races for 8s, 4s and pairs as well as quad, double and single sculling boats. Competitors will include men, women, juniors and veterans.

Entry to the regatta for spectators will be free of charge and the public will be able to watch the racing from both sides of the river.

There will be a bar and barbecue as well as entertainment.