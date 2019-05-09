Frontrunner emerges for Shrewsbury Monopoly board slot

The spot where hangings took place before the opening of the Dana prison, has emerged as the possible Old Kent Road of the town.

Social media posts have been extensive and the makers of the new game say there is a campaign for Old Heath to land there. The spot where public executions took place is on a bank about 50 yards from the railway bridge. Hangings ended there in the 19th century.

Old Kent Road is the lowest ranking space on a Monopoly game board in terms of price and rental returns.

Jake Houghton, from the game’s makers, Winning Moves UK, says: “Old Kent Road may be modest in its ranking, but as far as we are concerned it is sky high in cachet.

“We are extremely proud of Old Kent Road – it’s high-profile, much talked about and one of only a few spaces that gets to star on the box lid. So as far as we are concerned whichever landmark or street has landed on this prime piece of Monopoly real-estate has landed a massive coup. It is also very heavily landed on when playing the Monopoly game because one Chance card sends players directly there.

"Old Heath has been heavily suggested. Anything with the word ‘old’ in the title has a chance of landing what we believe is a big coup – by becoming The Old Kent Road of Shrewsbury. Somewhere high-profile too would work – so this could be a good fit. Thank you to everyone who has voted. The enthusiastic response to the game has far exceeded our expectations.”

Fish Street and Shirehall have also had posts suggesting they could star on Old Kent Road on the official Shrewsbury Monopoly Facebook page.

News of the new game was announced last week. More than 2,500 suggestions have poured in so far say the makers Winning Moves UK. Polls close on June 1 and the game will hit the shops this October, in time for Christmas.