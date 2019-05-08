Festival will be serving visitors treats

The festival will be held on June 29-30 and is now in its seventh year, with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.

Last year around 30,000 people visited and enjoyed the many products on offer, from cheese and chocolate to meats, marinades and alcohol.

Another new addition to the festival this year will be a ‘free from’ area, reflecting the food industry’s recent proliferation in that market.

One in eight Britons are now vegan or vegetarian so it is fitting that the festival will be devoting an area to the movement. As well as meat-free, there will be gluten free, wheat free, dairy free and host of other food themed alternatives. The exhibitors will be showcasing a range of products that are free from but still taste filled.

Shropshire Festivals founder, Beth Heath, said: “Shrewsbury Food Festival is a day for everyone - young or old, foodie or just fond of food - and now for the first time ever, we are introducing a dedicated free from area. We hope this means everyone will feel catered for, and that it pushes the experiences of everyone to try foods that have been produced in new and exciting ways, to meet the growing demand for free from products.

“We are also excited to step back in time with our medieval village and discover some new food stories from days of the past. The food festival evolves every year and we hope everyone joins us for a fantastic weekend of food and fun this June.”

Adam Purnell 'Shropshire Lad' will be teaming up with friends 'Priscilla Queen of the Firepit' (Grillstock grand champion 2016) and Jack Lewis of Jack Lewis Chocolatesto deliver a one off open air BBQ Banquet the night before the festival opens. Tickets will be limited.

The Dogs Trust will be providing a dog crèche to give attendees a free hour to browse, whilst the dogs have a play date.

Shrewsbury Food Festival will be held at Shrewsbury Quarry and around the town centre. Tickets are available from shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk