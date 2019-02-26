Shrewsbury comic festival attracts top names

The creator of Beanos' Dennis the Menace and Minnie the Minx will be showcasing their work at the event.

Dundee-based comics publisher DC Thomson and Beano Studios will be bringing the mischief and fun of Beano to the two-day festival, joining the event’s other partner, Redan Publishing, in making the free Kids Zone at the Library the go to destination for younger readers.

“We are delighted to welcome the man behind the Beano, editor John Anderson, to the festival as he takes the lead on a series of events across the town,” says festival director Shane Chebsey.

“These include free kids workshops at the Library with ‘Dennis’ artist Nigel Parkinson and ‘Minnie The Minx’ artist Laura Howell.”

For older fans, John will also be hosting an exclusive panel at the Guidhall featuring four Beano legends, including Lew Stringer and Hunt Emerson.

Shane added: “Not only that but as part of our Talent Development Programme at the Guildhall, for those super fan ticket holders with aspirations of drawing cartoons for a living, there will also be an opportunity for one to one portfolio reviews with the Beano Editor.”

Comics Salopia is a huge international, free entry festival taking over the entire town of Shrewsbury over June 1-2, celebrating the medium of comic art in all of it’s forms with some of the biggest names in comic art attending speaking and drawing at an extensive range of fun, inclusive and inspiring events for all of the family.

Venues include the Castle Grounds, the Dana Prison, Shrewsbury University and the Museum and Art Gallery, which is hosting an exhibition by Charlie Adlard of Walking Dead Fame.

Visitors can also enjoy film screenings, Jedi fight training, face painting, a small press comics market in the square, an interactive Judge Dredd event, live music, boat trips, a Zombie Walk, a Cosplay competition and live art events all weekend plus lots lots more.

Some of the world’s finest illustrators and comics writers live in or around Shrewsbury and are giving their backing to the festival.

A special App has also been launched which will allow people to get involved in the lead-up to the weekend event. Shane added: "The app will open up the festival to people worldwide, and we expect that thousands of guests will be drawn to Shrewsbury as it becomes the comics capital of the UK, Comics are a wonderful art form, and we want to celebrate them with the whole community”

Award winning Shropshire creative agency Yarrington have produced both the website and app in support of Comics Salopia and Share - the charity which will benefit from the festival.