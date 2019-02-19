Nish Kumar: It’s in Your Nature to Destroy Yourself, Theatre Severn Shrewsbury - review

Many comedians use the current situation of the country to fill their routines these days. Kumar was one of the few who managed to make it funny, to the enjoyment of a near sell out crowd at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on Sunday.

Despite Shrewsbury being a leave town, the theatre looked to be filled with mainly remainers but even if you were a Brexiteer it would have been hard not to find his shouty, angry tone about the whole situation very entertaining.

Catherine Bohart, a little known Irish comic was tasked with warming up the crowd and she did that brilliantly, with anecdotes of life as a bisexual and coming out to her parents.

That set things up nicely for Kumar, who is never one to hide his opinion or shy away from giving his take on the world.

His set consisted of Brexit, Trump, heroes being outed as perverts, terrorism and racial prejudice in British culture. On the face of it they sound boring, however Kumar's interpretation of them made sure they were anything but.

A staunch remainer, he began with a rip roaring analysis of how Brexit is like someone who has never driven, phoning up to book a driving test.

Anything he didn't like about the whole political spectrum of the UK, he took a pop at them to have the audience clapping and belly laughing throughout the show.

One of those was Shrewsbury's MP Daniel Kawczynski, who has made himself into the butt of comics jokes at the theatre in recent weeks following his Marshall Plan claim that he has subsequently backed down on.

Advertising

Kumar used some choice language to describe the politician, and didn't mince his words on others throughout his set.

His views on the US and Trump were equally as entertaining, stating the US elected the president as a response to the mess the UK had got itself into by voting for Brexit.

“The UK and US are driving off a cliff edge like Thelma and Louise, with the US looking after its little brother.”

Kumar's show seemed to be over in a flash, but there was never a dull moment with his brash and loud attitude to the problems with the world today.

His intelligence shone through and you could see why it was a near sell out, and why he is turning into one of the most popular comics on the circuit at the moment.

If you voted remain or leave, or don't like politics at all, you would have struggled not to find Kumar's show funny.