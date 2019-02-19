Drawing the crowds in Shrewsbury

Now she is teaching her skills to shoppers and children at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury with free workshops.

Chris gave up her job as a teacher for children with special needs to become a professional caricaturist.

But she frequently returns to the classroom to do workshops with pupils.

The workshops give people the chance to learn the art of cartoon character creation.

"It is something that is accessible to everyone," she said.

"I worked with children in schools to create a drawing kit so that everyone can enjoy making caricatures."

"The skill is to find a dominant feature or quality to make the caricature and to capture the shape of someone's face."

Chris attends events from corporate evenings to weddings and is even found in the hospitality suite at home games of Liverpool Football Club.

Her first workshop took place in the Workshop Station at The Darwin Shopping Centre on Saturday.

There will be further session on February 21, March 2 and March 7.

More information is on her website Wittypics.