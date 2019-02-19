Menu

Advertising

Drawing the crowds in Shrewsbury

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Caricaturist, Chris Ryder, is the official artist for Liverpool Football Club and has even worked for Uefa.

Caricature artist Chris Ryder, of Market Drayton, at The Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

Now she is teaching her skills to shoppers and children at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury with free workshops.

Chris gave up her job as a teacher for children with special needs to become a professional caricaturist.

But she frequently returns to the classroom to do workshops with pupils.

The workshops give people the chance to learn the art of cartoon character creation.

"It is something that is accessible to everyone," she said.

"I worked with children in schools to create a drawing kit so that everyone can enjoy making caricatures."

"The skill is to find a dominant feature or quality to make the caricature and to capture the shape of someone's face."

Chris attends events from corporate evenings to weddings and is even found in the hospitality suite at home games of Liverpool Football Club.

Advertising

Her first workshop took place in the Workshop Station at The Darwin Shopping Centre on Saturday.

There will be further session on February 21, March 2 and March 7.

More information is on her website Wittypics.

Shrewsbury entertainment Entertainment Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News