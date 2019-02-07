Theatre Severn date for Mànran

Mànran enjoyed a hugely successful 2018, including a sold-out tour of France and Germany alongside playing a host of prestigious festivals throughout Europe across the summer.

On Spotify alone in 2018, Mànran’s music was streamed one million times by 109,000 fans for 82,000 hours across 65 countries.

Now, 2019 sees the band continue with their Scottish and European performances, with five countries already confirmed for tours alongside a number of highly anticipated dates in England.

This includes Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on March 1.

Mànran’s accordion player and founding member Gary Innes said: “We’re really looking forward to playing Theatre Severn, we absolutely love it as a venue and it will be brilliant to play it again. We can’t wait to see fans old and new there on March 1."

Mànran formed in 2011 and it didn’t take them long to release a multi-award-winning debut album. They remain the only group in the 21st century to break the UK top 40 with a song in the Gaelic language - their debut single Latha Math reached No.29.

A spokesperson said: "Variously tagged as folk-rock, trad-rock, Celtic-rock and even grown-up folk-rock, Mànran’s music has always defied easy labelling due to the eclectic mix of influences on the band. With a central ethos built around the band’s traditional Celtic roots, fiery tunes from fiddle, accordion, flute, Uilleann and Highland bagpipes bind powerfully to a rhythm section awash with elements of funk, jazz and rock to create some of the most innovative and uplifting instrumental music around."

