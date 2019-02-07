Shrewsbury's Ted Russet releases single and lines up Birmingham gig

The 23-year-old Shropshire lad has spent the past three year's studying in Liverpool at Sir Paul McCartney's The Liverpool Institute For Performing Arts, and is ready to put out his third track for fans to hear.

Can We Be Friends? will be released on February 11, with fans being able to access it via his various social media channels upon its drop date.

He said: "Growing up not in the metropolis of West Coast America, but the wilds of Shropshire, my access to music, and shirts, was via my parents' vinyl collection. Influences remain, but the time’s they are a changing – and my new single explores the modern day relationships between people and their friends in an ever-changing online landscape.

"What is personal? What is real? The catchy melody that echoes throughout the verses talks to each individual listener, questioning their “real” friendships. Is clicking the accept or follow button all it takes to become a friend now? A series of ones and zeros that are similar to each other? The ability to watch someone’s life through pictures challenges their life’s private setting.

"Nothing that is online is ever truly private anymore."

Ted's feel-good indie pop has a sprinkle of 80’s nostalgia to it. His love for 80s music and old-skool UK bands helped create his unique take on the genre.

Putting his own song to the test, Ted messaged 100 people asking them Can We Be Friends? He now shares the responses via his Instagram handle @tedrusset – from the kind to the colourful.

On top of this, Ted will be performing his growing collection in Birmingham this spring. He will be at The Sunflower Lounge on April 20 alongside friends and fellow local musicians. Also on the bill are former The Ticket Unsigned band The Sunset Beach Hut, as well as Echo Beach! and Spilt Milk Society frontman Harry Handford. Tickets to that show, priced at £6, are available here.

As well as his Instagram account, Ted can also be found on Twitter and Facebook, both @TedRusset