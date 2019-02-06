Illustrator Charlie Adlard celebrates new role as patron of Shrewsbury arts charity

Charlie has been named the first patron of The Hive in Belmont, where he will be involved in creative decisions and organising events.

The Shrewsbury-based illustrator has been on the creative advisory board at The Hive since 2017 but has recently decided to more actively support the charity.

"I've been a supporter of The Hive for many years and I can't wait to become their patron," Charlie said. "This local charity runs fantastic creative projects that help to make a meaningful difference in peoples' lives.

"This is an especially exciting time for The Hive as they have a new bold brand and a number of inspiring charity projects lined up for this year across Shropshire & Telford.

"I really look forward to working more closely with The Hive team and their creative advisory board, to support their activities."

Katie Jennings, CEO of The Hive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Charlie Adlard as a patron. He has been incredibly supportive already and strongly understands and believes in the work we do.

"This is an amazing time for him to join as we have just launched our new branding and we’re really excited about everything we have coming up in 2019.”

The Hive has worked with over 38,000 people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin since it began 11 years ago.

By Aidan Short