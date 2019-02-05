Dodge that! Tag archery comes to Shrewsbury's Flaxmill - with video and pictures

Now it is set to be known for playing host to the new game ‘Dodge Archery’.

The Flaxmill is undergoing a £28 million restoration project and played host to the new sport on Sunday, run by West Midlands Dodgy Archery.

Ed Ryder, who also runs a bubble football business, has been putting on the new activities - which include archery while also trying dodge rubber arrows - for parties and other events around the region.

After following the progress of the Flaxmill, he wanted to bring the activity to the famous venue and did so on Sunday with a 10 versus 10 event.

The unique event proved so successful, future games will held at the Flaxmill in the future.

Mr Ryder said: “It is something I have been doing for about a year, it combines the accuracy of archery with the excitement of dodge ball as well.

“I’m from Castlefields and I’ve been following the progress of the Flaxmill, and thought it would be a great place to hold this new activity.

“The people at the Flaxmill have been great, and having it there in such an historic place created a unique atmosphere and the scattering of upstanding pillars were extra places for the players to shelter from incoming, opposition arrows.”

As well as taking the activity to party’s and stag dos, Mr Ryder goes into school with dodgy archery, a game which originated in the US.

He added: “The Flaxmill has been extremely helpful, and along with taking this activity on the road, we will be using the Flaxmill as a venue for many more Dodge Archery bookings moving forward.”

For more information visit wmdodgearchery.co.uk