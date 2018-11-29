Schoolchildren first to see Shrewsbury's panto at Theatre Severn

Hundreds of schoolchildren were among the first to see yesterday’s humour filled opening performance.

Brought to the stage by Evolution Productions the comedy take on the classic fairytale saw the mainly young audience squeal with delight at an amazing 3D scene and its special effect routines.

Starring panto dame Brad Fitt, as Mother Goose, the cast included broadcaster Eric Smith as Squire Squashem, Matt Daines as villain Demon Vanity, Matt Dallen as Billy Goose, and Victoria McCabe as Jill Goose.

Fairy Goodfeather understudy Rosie Revell stood in for Lisa Davina Phillip, who missed the opening night due to personal reasons.

Emily Guess, deputy head at Telford’s Lady Grove Primary School, in Old Office Road, Dawley, said: “The trip to the panto in Shrewsbury is an annual event for the whole school. About 300 of us are here today and we came in six coaches.

“It was wonderful and the children have really enjoyed it.

“We chose Shrewsbury because the staff are so helpful and because of their cooperation or we couldn’t do it.”

Julie Kavanagh a teacher at Morda CE Primary School, near Oswestry, said: “The whole school came which is around 150 pupils and staff. We have had a lovely day.

“I think the 3D part was spectacular and really made it. Coming here was our little treat for working hard this term."

Hilarious

The school’s president ,11-year-old Liv Barber, was among the youngsters invited on to the stage by the cast to participate in the song Rocking all over The Wrekin.

She said: “It was a great show, absolutely amazing. It’s one of the best pantos that we’ve seen. I liked the big bang the best because Mother Goose was upset and Mr D pressed the button to try and cheer her up. I thought was quite funny.

“I thought the 3D scene was scary, but I liked the glasses. Those were a good idea.

“I think everybody in Shropshire should come and see the panto. I would recommend it.”

Cousins Erica Cunningham, 69, from Builth Wells, and Helen Deakin, 73, from Montgomery Care Home, also enjoyed the show.

Ms Deakin said: “I liked the aerial flying with Mother Goose. It was hilarious.”

The cast also included young dancers who successfully auditioned for roles in the show. Some were cheered on by proud relatives.

Among them was Lois Donaway, 10, of Caersws in Mid Wales, whose mother Nikki Grainger and sister Fearne, 19 months came to see her perform.

Also in the audience were 35 members and volunteers from Coton Hill’s Good Companions which is affiliated with Mencap.

Craig Reeves of Theatre Severn added: “We are so grateful to Lisa’s understudy Rosie, who stepped in at short notice and was fantastic in the role of Fairy Goodfeather.”

The show is running until January 6.