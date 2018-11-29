Organisers seek up and coming comedians

The festival runs from July 18-21, with top acts previewing their shows prior to the Edinburgh Festival in a number of venues across town.

The curtain is brought down with a star studded Gala Show on the Sunday night and previous acts have included Greg Davies, Russell Kane and Joe Lycett.

Festival co-director Kevin Bland said: “Every year we’ve tried to introduce something different to the festival, and to make it as inclusive as possible. I’ve long had the feeling there are some frustrated comedians in Shropshire so we thought we’d do something that would encourage them a bit – hence the idea of doing a stand up course.”

He’s quick to point out however, it’s not just those who wish to get a leg up to start a new career that would benefit from the course. “First & foremost it’s a great way to meet like minded people, have a bit of fun and maybe get over those nerves that everyone has when speaking in public. We’ve had interest from a wide demographic & there will be lots to take away from the course even if you never perform stand up again” he added.

The course, which will be taught by professional comedian James Cook, will be two full days, either the Saturday or Sunday of the two weekends prior to the festival.

Day one will concentrate on the material - conception, writing, editing and set construction while day two will concentrate on the performance.

On completion of the course a showcase gig will be staged at lunchtime on the Saturday or Sunday of the festival where family and friends, along with the wider public can watch the first gig.

Cost of the course per person will be £110. The showcase will be £3 entry to cover venue costs.

To take a place on the course, email laughterlines@gmail.com. First come, first served, and there is a maximum number of 12 students but a minimum of 10 is required to make it happen.