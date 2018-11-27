Watch: Shrewsbury Folk Festival takes viewers on whistle-stop tour of 2018 event

The short video, created by Shrewsbury based Painted Life Productions and supported by Arts Council England, takes viewers on a whistle-stop tour through the children and youth activities to workshops, dances, performances on the main stages and much more.

A taste of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

The four-day festival, held annually over August Bank Holiday at the West Mid Showground in Berwick Road, is one of the country’s most popular folk festivals, featuring some of the top performers and world musicians from the UK and abroad.

It attracts around 7,000 visitors and has four main music stages, a dance tent with ceilidhs, workshops and dance shows, children and youth festivals, workshops, crafts, a food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping.

The programme also includes dance displays and a parade in Shrewsbury town centre and sessions in local pubs.

The festival’s Jo Cunningham said: “The film illustrates just what a fun place the festival is to be. Many people don’t realise the sheer size and scale of it. We have worked with Painted Life Productions before and knew that they would be able to convey the amazing spirit of the festival.”

The first artists to be signed for the 2019 line-up will be revealed on December 1 when tickets for next year’s festival, which runs from August 23 to 26, go on sale at 9am.

Last year, the first tier of adult weekend tickets sold out in less than 30 minutes with the whole event selling out a month before.