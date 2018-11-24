Night helping amputee Sam bid for her bionic hand

Samantha Gibson, 48, suffered nerve damage resulting in her losing her right hand.

Tonight Shrewsbury Severnside Lions Scooter Club will put on a fundraising bash at the Lord Hill Hotel, in Abbey Foregate, at 7.30pm to help her make a final push towards the £10,000 target.

The appeal has so far raised about £8,000.

Pop tribute band Marquis Drive, from Cannock, and DJ Russ Reeves will entertain.

"It's all systems go and we're all ready to have a good night. We have tickets on the door," the Telford mother says.

Tickets cost £10 and will be available on the door or on 07866 613844.

For more details and to donate go to website www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/givesamahand.

Appeal activities have included her brother Simon Rickers organising a sponsored head shave, a fun day and a raffle draw.