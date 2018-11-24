Menu

Night helping amputee Sam bid for her bionic hand

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Tickets have sold well for an entertainment night in Shrewsbury in aid of helping an amputee to get a bionic hand.

Samantha Gibson, 48, suffered nerve damage resulting in her losing her right hand.

Tonight Shrewsbury Severnside Lions Scooter Club will put on a fundraising bash at the Lord Hill Hotel, in Abbey Foregate, at 7.30pm to help her make a final push towards the £10,000 target.

The appeal has so far raised about £8,000.

Pop tribute band Marquis Drive, from Cannock, and DJ Russ Reeves will entertain.

"It's all systems go and we're all ready to have a good night. We have tickets on the door," the Telford mother says.

Tickets cost £10 and will be available on the door or on 07866 613844.

For more details and to donate go to website www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/givesamahand.

Appeal activities have included her brother Simon Rickers organising a sponsored head shave, a fun day and a raffle draw.

