Talk on the magic of Disney classic

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

A special event is being held in Shrewsbury to coincide with the release of the film Mary Poppins Returns - and it promises to be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Mary Poppins

It is 54 years since Mary Poppins was released and has proved to be a much-loved classic with children of all ages ever since, if not with the creator.

The new film goes on general release in December and will be the subject of a discussion being held at University Centre Shrewsbury.

The film, bringing to an end one of the longest gaps for a sequel in cinema history, stars big names including Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Meryl Streep, David Warner, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke - the only actor returning from the original.

The event will be led by Dr Lucy Andrew, programme leader of the English degree at University Centre Shrewsbury and the University of Chester.

She said: “To mark the upcoming release of Mary Poppins Returns, our roundtable event offers the opportunity to discuss everyone’s favourite nanny in her various incarnations.

“We will be delving into the life of her irascible creator PL Travers and the Walt Disney adaptation that she openly despised.”

Mary Poppins Returns! will be held at Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury on December 1 between 2-4pm.

The event is free and to book, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mary-poppins-returns-tickets-51408484160?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

