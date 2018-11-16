Mighty Vipers ready to raise the roof at Albert's Shed

The upbeat indie/ska group, made up of eight musicians from across the north of England, will play Albert's Shed on Saturday in between weekend gigs in Lancaster and Sheffield.

WATCH Mighty Vipers in action:

Mighty Vipers - Roots (Live at Rock and Bowl Festival)

With brass, sax, keys and bass, Mighty Vipers' combination of Caribbean sounds and the brass band culture of the north creates a unique and unmistakable sound sure to get you dancing.

Each performer has carved their name into their different niches - from pioneering ska bands such as The Toasters through to world-leading competition brass sections.

And the band are excited to again return to Albert's Shed, which has quickly become a favourite Shropshire venue of both touring and local bands.

Mighty Vipers will perform at the venue on Saturday November 17 from 9pm. Entry is free before 9pm and £3 after.

Further details about the gig can be found here.