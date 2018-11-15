TV chef to appear at flower show

It will be the second year the popular Aussie chef headlines the culinary stage at the annual event which will be held on August 9-10.

Recognised as one half of the successful duo behind BBC One’s MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef, and Junior MasterChef, John has a host of other credits to his name. The popular Aussie has appeared on many cooking shows including A Cook Abroad, The A to Z of TV Cooking, as well as a four-year stint as the resident chef on ITV’s This Morning.

Organisers said they were very pleased to have secured him once again.

Richard Whittingham, chair of the Shropshire Horticultural Society, said those involved were delighted the chef could attend the show again.

“John was with us at the Flower Show in 2017 where he delighted guests with his passion and flare," he said. “We are so proud that he has chosen to come back to Shrewsbury next year and headline the culinary theatre. We are very much looking forward to welcoming him back to the town."