Menu

Advertising

TV chef to appear at flower show

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Well-known television chef, John Torode, will return to Shrewsbury for a second time when he joins other celebrities lined up for the 2019 Shrewsbury Flower Show, organisers have announced.

John Torode

It will be the second year the popular Aussie chef headlines the culinary stage at the annual event which will be held on August 9-10.

Recognised as one half of the successful duo behind BBC One’s MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef, and Junior MasterChef, John has a host of other credits to his name. The popular Aussie has appeared on many cooking shows including A Cook Abroad, The A to Z of TV Cooking, as well as a four-year stint as the resident chef on ITV’s This Morning.

Organisers said they were very pleased to have secured him once again.

Richard Whittingham, chair of the Shropshire Horticultural Society, said those involved were delighted the chef could attend the show again.

“John was with us at the Flower Show in 2017 where he delighted guests with his passion and flare," he said. “We are so proud that he has chosen to come back to Shrewsbury next year and headline the culinary theatre. We are very much looking forward to welcoming him back to the town."

Shrewsbury entertainment Entertainment
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News