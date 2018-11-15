Festival will be sweet this weekend

Organised by chocolatier Julia Viani, the festival is now in its fifth year and attracts thousands of visitors over the two-days it runs.

Back in its original home at St Mary's Church, there will be dozens of producers, suppliers and creators on hand doing all things chocolate.

The ethos of the festival is to promote high quality, hand crafted chocolate which is traceable, ethical and produced to achieve the best flavour and sensory experience. All of the chocolatiers who exhibit have won awards from the Great Taste Awards, Academy of Chocolate and the International Chocolate awards.

And several of the chocolatiers will be on tenterhooks waiting to find out if they have won awards from the World Finals of the International Chocolate Awards. Winners will be announced on Saturday (17).

Julia said: "They are all passionate about what they produce and how they produce it. We will have a selection of talks and tastings over the weekend, lead by international chocolate blogger Judith Lewis from MostlyAboutChocolate.com, plus the charity lolly pop workshops which will be taking place from 11am each day. Children and adults will be able to make a chocolate lolly pop for a small donation.

"As well as truffles and chocolates we will also have Darwins Crepes, fudge from UFO, nougat and butterscotch from Champion and Reeves, Italian sweet and savoury products from La Triestina, baked goods from Baked for You, chocolate cocktails and liqueurs from Tipsy Tart, mulled wine, chocolate stout and hot chocolate."

The festival is taking place on Saturday and Sunday (17-18) and will be open from 10am-5pm on both days. Entrance is free.