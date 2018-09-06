Good to be back in Shrewsbury says heart-throb Jason Donovan

The former Neighbours star who enjoyed four number one hits on the UK singles chart and made an iconic appearance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End version of Joseph said: “It’s great to be back.”

He was at Theatre Severn last night and will play Brierley Hill Civic Hall tomorrow as part of his Amazing Midlife Crisis tour.

The show, flush from the success of a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, revealed secrets from his 40 years in showbusiness.

Jason said: “It’s great to be back in Shrewsbury. I love this place. I was here in the summer for an 80s concert in The Quarry and it’s such a great park.

“The river was just behind the stage, the fans were really colourful and energetic and everybody had a great time.

“And I was here before that, at Theatre Severn, for Million Dollar Quartet. So I know this town really well and have enjoyed going through the park.”

Kylie

Donovan’s show gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his remarkable life – from working with Kylie at the age of nine to marrying her in Neighbours before a TV audience of 22 million while they were a real-life couple.

Advertising

It delved into his druggie past, with Donovan telling fans that the experience of cocaine addiction had taught him how he didn’t want to spend his life. He thrilled fans with two acoustic songs and also answered questions from Shrewsbury followers, with almost 500 cheering him on.

The star added that he had enjoyed being back in the region, having also visited Telford at the start of the year for a Midlife Crisis show there. His tour has also visited Birmingham and Stafford.

“The fans are great,” he said. “They have supported me for so many years so I try to give back to them by saying hello and signing their autographs. I’m glad people have been having a great time on the tour and it’s always nice to see a few friendly faces.”