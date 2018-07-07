Dudley, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Telford and Shrewsbury dates for Stewart Francis

A winner of the Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe award, this hugely successful one-line wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade, thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

Now sit back and enjoy, for the last time, his excellent jokes in his farewell tour across 2018 and 2019 - Into the Punset - which includes dates in Dudley, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury and Telford, among others.

Stewart has received international acclaim in the US and his native Canada, as well as here in the UK and Ireland. And locally, fans can see him when Into The Punset arrives at Bromsgrove's Artrix Theatre on October 11, before appearing at Malvern's Forum Theatre the next day and Dudley Town Hall on October 13.

Stewart is then at Birmingham Town Hall on November 1 and the following day appears in the Diamond Suite at Wolverhampton's Wulfrun Hall.

He then completes the tour in 2019, with Telford's Oakengates Theatre on April 12, and Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on May 26.

For tickets to any of the above shows, click here.