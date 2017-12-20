MasterChef's John Torode returning to Shrewsbury Flower Show

The MasterChef host will be on stage at the 2018 show demonstrating just what makes him one of the nation’s favourite chefs.

His appearance at this year’s show was a hit for all and his demonstrations in the cooking tent were one of the highlights of the two-day event.

The Australian-born chef has become a fixture on worldwide television thanks to the runaway success of the BBC cookery contest, but the tables were turned at the flower show with the judge becoming teacher and imparting his knowledge to crowds of eager fans.

Mr Torode, whose demonstrations were focused on how to cook a great steak, told crowds that to understand the key to good food is in its simplicity.

Helen Griffiths, marketing coordinator for Shropshire Horticultural Society, which organises the event said: “We are pleased to announce that John Torode will be making a welcomed return to the Shrewsbury Flower Show as our celebrity chef in 2018.

“His warmth and enthusiasm for cooking and his entertaining and informative demonstrations made him an extremely popular part of this year’s show and visitors flocked to the Food Hall to see him live.

“Tickets and membership are now available to purchase so if you or someone you know is a fan of Mr Torode’s then order now, either online at shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk, or by calling the office on 01743 235058.”

The 2018 show is on August 10 and 11. The show, which has just marked its 130th anniversary, attracts gardeners and chefs as well as thousands of the paying public.

It is one of Shropshire’s most popular and long running events and is the mainstay of the Shrewsbury social calendar.