'I made cocktails with Jason Momua at Harvey Nichols in Birmingham and couldn't believe the Hollywood star's favourite tipple'

Jason Mamoa surprised a number of West Midlanders yesterday (Tuesday) when he made several appearances across Birmingham city centre in some of the most popular restaurants.

Among the Hollywood stars fans who got the chance to meet him was local actor Peter Hirst, known for his work in shows such as Brassic and Fall to the Top, who got to mee the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Bazar Restaurant in Harvey Nichols

Peter told how one of Jason's favourite drinks turns out to be the star's own brand of vodka.

He said: "I was part of the exclusive cocktail making class, with about 15 of us in the room, and he was there talking about the brand, then we made cocktails with him, had a quick drink with him and, to be honest, the rest is a bit of a blur.

But the Birmingham-born actor said he felt the Hollywood star had a real presence to him.

Jason was visiting Birmingham as part of a national tour for his Meili Vodka brand.

The Harvey Nichols event started with a special Meili cocktail for those arriving while, for a special few, there was also a VIP cocktail making class with Jason.

"I felt he had confidence naturally as he commanded the room and seemed like run-of-the-mill kind of guy who you could chat with, but you also understood that, behind those eyes, there was also a businessman who was there to fulfil a purpose and push a brand, but in a really good way" Peter told the Express & Star.

"He was enjoying himself as he did the cocktails and came and had a laugh and a joke with us and it didn't feel like 'I'm going to talk and then I going to go home', as he was coming around, talking to people, asking questions and judging the cocktails and having a laugh and a drink himself, which was nice to see."

Peter Hirst said he felt Jason Mamoa was warm and really enjoyed his time in Birmingham

Peter also said that when talking about his vodka, Jason recommended drinking it straight at room temp, with no ice, and said he had found it to be a really smooth drink, even taking home a signed bottle.

He also said that he felt that of all the actors and famous people he had worked with, he felt that Jason Mamoa had the same qualities as Arnold Schwarzenegger, being a man who can command the room, but also garner respect through doing good and honest things and being a good human being.

Jason Mamoa's tour of Birmingham saw him meet with people and sign bottles of the vodka at Bazar, then make further appearances later in the day at Regina's Italian Restaurant on Newhall Street, Bonehead on Lower Severn Street and Opheem on Summer Row.

