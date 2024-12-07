Coleen Rooney teary as she reunites with two of her sons on I’m A Celebrity

Coleen Rooney became emotional as she was reunited with two of her children during Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The remaining contestants on the ITV reality show met their loved ones ahead of Sunday’s final, with Rooney greeting her mother and sons young Kit and Cass.

The 38-year-old cried into the arms of her mother Colette, telling her: “I don’t want you to leave me now.”

Moments later Kit, eight, and his six-year-old brother Cass. joined them in the jungle camp, with the mother-of-four telling them: “I’ve missed you so much”.

Rooney, the wife of former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, told her children: “I’m crying because I’m happy because I’ve missed you so much”.

Also during the show, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse was reunited with her husband, Marius Lepure, who had brought her a babygrow worn by their daughter the previous day, which retained her scent.

She told him: “Walking through the jungle, this beautiful face was the last face that I expected to see, but the best surprise ever. I can’t believe you’re here.”

Lepure also gave Mabuse a ring to mark their 10-year anniversary.

Podcast host Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry met her mother in the jungle while McFly star Danny Jones was overwhelmed to see his wife Georgia and son Cooper. Presenter and author Rev Richard Coles and soap actor Alan Halsall both reunited with their brothers.

Keeling and Halsall were then voted off the show, leaving the four finalists who are set to take on the Cyclone challenge during Saturday night’s show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.