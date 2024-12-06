Anita Rani displays ‘middle class woman’ message amid Gregg Wallace furore

Anita Rani has donned an outfit with the words “middle class woman of a certain age” in a nod to comments made by MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace after he faced allegations about his behaviour.

The TV presenter arrived on the red carpet of the Women In Film And Television Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane with the words emblazoned in pink on the front of her black ensemble.

Wallace has stepped away from hosting MasterChef as allegations of misconduct are investigated by production company Banijay UK.

At the start of the week, Wallace apologised for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, adding he will “take some time out”.

His lawyers have previously strongly denied “he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, according to BBC News.

Countryfile star Rani posed on the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “For years my industry felt lonely but my God have things changed.

“It’s always a privilege to be invited to the Women in film and TV awards. Everyone is starstruck.”

She described the feeling in the ceremony as “powerful, joyful and empowering”.

It came after the 47-year-old previously shared a reaction statement to Wallace’s comments about women on Instagram.

“It’s important to remember that many middle class women of a certain age grew up as working class girls who were, and are, fierce as f***. With long memories,” she wrote.

On Friday, BBC bosses said it will not “tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect” and will continue to champion “a culture that is kind, inclusive and respectful”, in a message sent to staff by the corporation’s director-general Tim Davie, and Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, on Friday.

Anita Rani attends the Sky Women in Film and Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

This week, the BBC announced it was pulling a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off special and a MasterChef Strictly Christmas special from its December TV schedules amid the controversy.

Earlier this week, Banijay UK said in a statement: “It is important to note that MasterChef welfare processes are regularly adapted and strengthened and there are clear protocols to support both crew and contributors.

“These include multiple ways of reporting issues, including anonymously. HR contact details are promoted and contributors are assigned a point of contact on set available to discuss any issues or concerns.”