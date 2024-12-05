Strike actor says JK Rowling visits BBC set and gives details of future scenes

Strike actor Tom Burke has said JK Rowling occasionally gives details of future scenes when she visits the set of the BBC drama.

The gritty crime series is adapted from the books about private detective Cormoran Strike, written by Harry Potter author Rowling, 59, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Burke, 43, who plays Strike, and Holliday Grainger, who stars as his secretary Robin Ellacott, began filming the latest instalment, Strike – The Ink Black Heart, earlier in the year.

Burke told Radio Times: “She (Rowling) comes on set sometimes and will occasionally spill something like ‘There’ll be another scene in this place that’s quite important’, which is always intriguing.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger on the set of the Strike- The Ink Black Heart (Rob Youngson/Bronte Film And TV/PA)

“It’s a really precious job for me, it’s woven itself into my life in a very particular way.

“Holliday and I have talked about it a lot, and we feel like the currency of it has so much to do with the slow burn arc of it, not the individual stories, and that’s why it feels so worthwhile playing it through to the end.”

In the new series Robin and Strike are drawn into a quest to uncover the identity of online persona Anomie, who had been taunting a woman called Edie.

The Ink Black Heart was published in August 2022, and Rowling’s most recent Strike novel, The Running Grave, was released in September 2023.

The title of the eighth book in the series is The Hallmarked Man.

Strike returns to screens in December in four hour-long episodes that will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.