Lindsay Lohan: Jamie Lee Curtis and I felt like teenagers on Freakier Friday set

Lindsay Lohan has said she and Jamie Lee Curtis felt like teenagers when filming the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel after staying “very close” since the first film.

The American actress, 38, is returning to her role as Anna, while Curtis is reprising her part as her mother Tess for the follow-up, titled Freakier Friday, which is set to debut in 2025.

The 2003 original, based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers, follows a mother and daughter who switch bodies thanks to a magical Chinese fortune cookie.

Discussing her relationship with Curtis, Lohan told The New York Post’s Alexa magazine: “We’re very close; we were just talking yesterday.

“We have this connection since the original, we’ve always stayed friends.

“Every day on set was just really exciting for us, and we both felt like teenagers every day. It’s like, ‘Is this real? Are we really having this much fun working?’”

The Hollywood star said it was “really fun” to be returning to the roles at a different stage of their own lives, as well as the characters.

“We get to play these characters who’ve evolved, to see where they are now,” she added.

The Hollywood star has returned to the limelight in recent years after taking a partial step back following years of tabloid attention.

Her return to screen has included a rom-com deal with Netflix which featured 2022’s Falling For Christmas, this year’s Irish Wish and her latest festive film – Our Little Secret.

The latter was her first project as a working mother after the actress welcomed a baby boy named Luai in 2023 with her financier husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas (Doug Peters/PA)

“My son was six months old, and so I was learning for the first time really how to go and work and be on set and come home,” she said.

“Where I was staying was really close to where we were filming. So it was pretty much just a normal day job, and I felt so blessed for that.”

Lohan, who now lives with her family in Dubai, said she is excited to go all out for Christmas for her son.

“If he sees dinosaur wrapping paper, he gets excited. So that’s what’s fun for me — wrapping presents and putting up the tree,” she said.

“And filming every moment of it.”

Starting a family has also realigned her priorities, she said: “I’m a mom and a wife first, and then, you know, I have my other stuff.”

The actress added: “It’s no longer about you, really. For me, everything is about my child and my family and my household, and making sure that my work is in line with what’s going to work for everyone else.”

Lohan’s breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James, which was a critical success.

She went on to star in multiple popular noughties films including Mean Girls, Herbie Fully Loaded and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.