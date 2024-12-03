Rev Richard Coles says girls threw knickers at him when he was in The Communards

The Rev Richard Coles has revealed he once came on stage to a “barrage of knickers” while he was in pop duo The Communards.

During Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the campmates reflected on the point at which they realised they were famous.

Radio presenter and author Coles, 62, said: “The big thing for us came when we had Don’t Leave Me This Way and it was number one for weeks and weeks, and I remember we were playing in Ireland and we were booked into a sports stadium, we came on stage and there was this barrage of knickers. All these girls threw their knickers.”

The contestants for the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

He added: “Never in the history of recorded sound did a girl throw her knickers at a band to less effect than to The Communards, I think Jimmy made a scrunchie out of a pair of them and that was it.”

Danny Jones, who performs in the band McFly, contributed to the conversation and said: “For me, it was the fans waiting outside CD:UK and then when we left girls were chasing the car and I was like, ‘What has gone on?’ It was scary because they were banging on the windows.”

He added: “I think to make a difference to people’s lives, I get such satisfaction and that’s what keeps me going to make people smile or forget about their worries or to make them feel less lonely in hard times, and just come and enjoy and a bit of escapism at one of our shows, I feel very privileged to have that.”

Former professional boxer Barry McGuigan told the camp he had won the Commonwealth Games gold medal when he was 17.

He said: “Because Ireland was going through all the troubles and I was a sort of peace ambassador, all the bad boys f****** hated me but yet they watched my fights. It was probably in the hope I got flattened.”

Richard Coles during the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere Maura Higgins spoke about what it was like to come home after appearing on ITV reality show Love Island.

She said: “Coming back into Heathrow Airport it was mayhem, the security had to drag us onto a bus because there were swamps of people.”

She added: “I didn’t know what to expect.”

Alan Halsall said his fame has been consistent due to his role in the British soap Coronation Street.

He said: “That’s constant. I think the only time I’ve found it difficult really recently is when I’ve become a father, it’s hard then.”

Coleen Rooney, who is married to former footballer Wayne Rooney, agreed: “That’s the thing with kids I think, it’s hard to go on days out.

“Kai told Wayne to stop coming to football games, when he played grassroots tournaments and stuff because he used to get swarmed and he couldn’t even watch the game.

“How do you say to all of these kids, ‘Go away, I’m watching my son?’ Adults, it’s different you could speak to them, so he (Kai) just said, ‘Oh, Dad there’s no point you coming because you don’t even watch me play anyway.’

“Which is sad but it can’t be helped anyway. At the same time the fans help you along the way and get you where you are.”

Also on the show, the camp received news that they would have a chance to visit the Jungle Arms and would need to leave camp immediately.

The campmates discussed what they might have to do in order to get there, as Higgins said: “I’m telling you now, I will go to lengths to get my glass of wine, you watch.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.